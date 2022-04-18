UrduPoint.com

Russian, Algerian Leaders Express Concern About Escalation Of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Russian, Algerian Leaders Express Concern About Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed concern about the aggravation of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed concern about the aggravation of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"When discussing topical regional issues, concern was expressed over the aggravation of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and the importance of intensifying international efforts for a middle East settlement was emphasized," the statement says.

Putin and Tebboune also discussed the situation around Ukraine.

"The situation around Ukraine was also touched upon. It was agreed on contacts at various levels," the statement says.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Middle East

Recent Stories

Over 270 People Die in Traffic Accidents in Thaila ..

Over 270 People Die in Traffic Accidents in Thailand During Festival Week - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , Qatari Amir discu ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , Qatari Amir discuss bilateral ties

4 minutes ago
 WASA Rwp launches mobile application to facilitate ..

WASA Rwp launches mobile application to facilitate citizens

4 minutes ago
 South Africa to Send 10,000 Troops to Combat Flood ..

South Africa to Send 10,000 Troops to Combat Flood Fallout

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister , Qatari envoy discuss expansion of ..

Prime Minister , Qatari envoy discuss expansion of cooperation in diverse fields ..

4 minutes ago
 China expresses concern over escalating Palestine- ..

China expresses concern over escalating Palestine-Israel tension

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.