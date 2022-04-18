Russian, Algerian Leaders Express Concern About Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed concern about the aggravation of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"When discussing topical regional issues, concern was expressed over the aggravation of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and the importance of intensifying international efforts for a middle East settlement was emphasized," the statement says.

Putin and Tebboune also discussed the situation around Ukraine.

"The situation around Ukraine was also touched upon. It was agreed on contacts at various levels," the statement says.