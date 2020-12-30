UrduPoint.com
Russian, Algerian Prime Ministers Discuss Fight Against COVID-19, Including Vaccine Use

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed by phone with Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad the fight against coronavirus, including the use of drugs and vaccines, the Russian government said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed by phone with Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad the fight against coronavirus, including the use of drugs and vaccines, the Russian government said on Tuesday.

"The topic of combating coronavirus infection, including the use of advanced drugs and vaccines, was discussed," the statement says.

In addition, Mishustin and Djerad discussed topical issues of Russian-Algerian trade and economic cooperation. The heads of government paid special attention to measures to increase bilateral trade and the implementation of new joint projects in various fields.

"Mikhail Mishustin and Abdelaziz Djerad also exchanged mutual congratulations on the upcoming New Year," the statement says.

