Russian Ambassador Accuses US Of Conducting Information Warfare With Provocation Claims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 06:10 AM

Russian Ambassador Accuses US of Conducting Information Warfare With Provocation Claims

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said the United States is conducting an information warfare campaign with accusations of so-called Russian aggression with respect to the Ukraine situation.

"This lie is part of the information war against Russia," Antonov said on Friday when asked about claims Russia was preparing a propaganda video of a false-flag operation to allegedly justify an invasion of Ukraine. "Washington has been provoking the whole world for several months with statements that Ukraine is about to become a victim of 'Russian aggression'. However, there was a mistake, because there was no attack."

Antonov emphasized that Russia is not going to attack any country, adding that Russia needs good relations with the Ukrainian people.

