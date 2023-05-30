UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Accuses West Of Intensifying Hybrid War Against Serbian President

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Russian Ambassador Accuses West of Intensifying Hybrid War Against Serbian President

The Western countries have decided to step up their hybrid war against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his government, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Aleksandar Botsan-Kharchenko said on Tuesday amid the recent escalation in Kosovo and opposition protests in Serbia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Western countries have decided to step up their hybrid war against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his government, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Aleksandar Botsan-Kharchenko said on Tuesday amid the recent escalation in Kosovo and opposition protests in Serbia.

"If you take a broader look at these events, this is a synchronization of the escalation of tension (in Kosovo) with the events in Belgrade, with the rise of the pro-Western opposition. So we are talking about the activation of both fronts of the hybrid war of the collective West against Vucic and his government," Botsan-Kharchenko told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The reason for such pressure on Vucic is "Serbia's independent policy in upholding sovereignty, primarily in relation to Serbia's policy toward Russia, the rejection of anti-Russian sanctions by the leadership of Serbia, and the rejection of Kosovo's independence," the ambassador added.

On the same day, the Russian ambassador told reporters after a meeting with Vucic that NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) became an escalation factor in the region, as they openly sided with Pristina, helping the Kosovo Albanian police in the confrontation with the Serbs.

"They are training law enforcement structures of the Kosovo Albanians, helping to form an army, mastering and establishing Pristina's control over the north of Kosovo," Botsan-Kharchenko noted.

The Russian embassy in Serbia said that Vucic had discussed with Botsan-Kharchenko the situation in Kosovo, and thanked Moscow for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia. The ambassador, in turn, expressed concern about the growing tension in Kosovo and noted that the unilateral approach of the Kosovo authorities creates serious threats to security and stability in the region.

On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to local administration buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok demanding the withdrawal of police and removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office following elections boycotted by the Serbs. The KFOR mission's troops, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed. The police used tear gas to break up demonstrations and escort the mayors into the town halls.

At least 52 Serbs were injured during the Monday clashes in Kosovo, Vucic said. Media reported that some 41 soldiers of the KFOR contingent were also injured, while the mission itself confirmed 25 people sustained injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Army Police Moscow Russia Pristina Belgrade Same Independence Serbia Albanian Gas Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

EU Countries Concerned About Commission's Security ..

EU Countries Concerned About Commission's Security Data-Sharing Project - Report ..

3 minutes ago
 Canada's Joly to Attend NATO's Foreign Affairs Min ..

Canada's Joly to Attend NATO's Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting in Oslo - Globa ..

3 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announces launc ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announces launch of website for registration

3 minutes ago
 Medical screening of Lahore police officials conti ..

Medical screening of Lahore police officials continues

3 minutes ago
 Islam teachings real solution for societal issues: ..

Islam teachings real solution for societal issues: Federal Minister for Educatio ..

27 seconds ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment, support to UN peace ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment, support to UN peacekeeping programme: Minister of ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.