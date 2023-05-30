Russian Ambassador Accuses West of Intensifying Hybrid War Against Serbian President

The Western countries have decided to step up their hybrid war against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his government, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Aleksandar Botsan-Kharchenko said on Tuesday amid the recent escalation in Kosovo and opposition protests in Serbia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Western countries have decided to step up their hybrid war against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his government, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Aleksandar Botsan-Kharchenko said on Tuesday amid the recent escalation in Kosovo and opposition protests in Serbia.

"If you take a broader look at these events, this is a synchronization of the escalation of tension (in Kosovo) with the events in Belgrade, with the rise of the pro-Western opposition. So we are talking about the activation of both fronts of the hybrid war of the collective West against Vucic and his government," Botsan-Kharchenko told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The reason for such pressure on Vucic is "Serbia's independent policy in upholding sovereignty, primarily in relation to Serbia's policy toward Russia, the rejection of anti-Russian sanctions by the leadership of Serbia, and the rejection of Kosovo's independence," the ambassador added.

On the same day, the Russian ambassador told reporters after a meeting with Vucic that NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) became an escalation factor in the region, as they openly sided with Pristina, helping the Kosovo Albanian police in the confrontation with the Serbs.

"They are training law enforcement structures of the Kosovo Albanians, helping to form an army, mastering and establishing Pristina's control over the north of Kosovo," Botsan-Kharchenko noted.

The Russian embassy in Serbia said that Vucic had discussed with Botsan-Kharchenko the situation in Kosovo, and thanked Moscow for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia. The ambassador, in turn, expressed concern about the growing tension in Kosovo and noted that the unilateral approach of the Kosovo authorities creates serious threats to security and stability in the region.

On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to local administration buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok demanding the withdrawal of police and removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office following elections boycotted by the Serbs. The KFOR mission's troops, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed. The police used tear gas to break up demonstrations and escort the mayors into the town halls.

At least 52 Serbs were injured during the Monday clashes in Kosovo, Vucic said. Media reported that some 41 soldiers of the KFOR contingent were also injured, while the mission itself confirmed 25 people sustained injuries.