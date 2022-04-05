Russian Ambassador Advises US to React to Actions of Ukrainian Nationalistic Battalions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov advised Washington to pay attention to facts and react to actions of Ukrainian nationalistic battalions.

"American counterparts should pay attention to facts and stop criminal indifference to the actions of the (Ukrainian) nationalistic battalions, which continue to block civilians in cities, open random fire on refugees, terrorize and torture everyone who does not share their Nazi ideology," Antonov said as quoted by the Russian embassy on Telegram.