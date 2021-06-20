UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Antonov Arrives At Moscow Airport To Depart For US

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 10:50 AM

Russian Ambassador Antonov Arrives at Moscow Airport to Depart for US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov arrived at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport and is expected to depart for the United States later on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The plane will land in New York at JFK airport on Sunday afternoon local time, and then the diplomat will travel to Washington.

Antonov and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan traveled to their home countries for consultations this spring. At their summit in Geneva, presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden reached an agreement on the ambassadors' return.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later said that Antonov would be in Washington the following week.

Sullivan said on Saturday that he would return to Moscow soon.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Geneva New York United States Sunday Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 20, 2021 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

10 hours ago

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

10 hours ago

Shehbaz's proposal to discuss electoral reforms in ..

10 hours ago

FM underlines significance of all inclusive intra- ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.