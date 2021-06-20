Russian Ambassador Antonov Arrives at Moscow Airport to Depart for US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov arrived at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport and is expected to depart for the United States later on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The plane will land in New York at JFK airport on Sunday afternoon local time, and then the diplomat will travel to Washington.

Antonov and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan traveled to their home countries for consultations this spring. At their summit in Geneva, presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden reached an agreement on the ambassadors' return.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later said that Antonov would be in Washington the following week.

Sullivan said on Saturday that he would return to Moscow soon.