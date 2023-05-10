UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Antonov Convinced That US Will Someday Abandon Its Hostile Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The United States will someday abandon its hostile policy towards Russia and realize that there is no alternative to building mutually respectful and pragmatic relations with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"I am convinced that the time will come when Washington will abandon its hostile policy, realize that there is no alternative to building mutually respectful and pragmatic relations with Russia for the benefit of peoples, countries and all mankind," Antonov said at a reception at the Russian Embassy on the occasion of Victory Day.

