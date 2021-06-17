Russian Ambassador Antonov Expected to Return to US by End of June - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov is expected to return to Washington by the end of June, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

Antonov arrived in Russia for consultations this spring.

"Anataly Ivanovich [Antonov] is packed and has been ready to leave since President [Vladimir Putin] gave the order himself. I think that Anataly Ivanovich will definitely return to Washington by the end of the month," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat noted that there was lack of progress with the US side on the issue of visas, adding that the discussion was started.