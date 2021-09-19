UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Antonov Refrains From Confirming Lavrov-Blinken Meeting At UNGA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday that he had no information about the possibility of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"Strictly speaking, these matters are decided in Moscow, I have no such information," Antonov told journalists.

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly opened this past Tuesday. The high-level week of the General Debate is scheduled to take place from September 21-27.

