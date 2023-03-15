Russian Ambassador Antonov Says Considers Incident With US Drone As Provocation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters Russia considers the incident between a Russian jet and a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea a US provocation.

"Of course its contradiction, but does it mean that it must be to provoke Russian Navy or Russian Air Force on this issue? We have to be very cautious regarding our actions taking into what is going on in Eastern part of Europe," Antonov said on Tuesday following a meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried.