Russian Ambassador Antonov Says Moscow Continues Policy Of Support For African Countries

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 06:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russia pursues the policy of supporting African countries as it sees them as one of the centers of the shaping world order, and is ready to take part in opposing neocolonialism, Russian Ambassador in the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Antonov hosted a gala evening at his residence in Washington for his African counterparts in preparation for the second Russia-Africa summit, which is scheduled to be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 26-29.

"We believe that African states must be treated decently and equally ... The Soviet Union contributed significantly to the struggle against colonialism, racism, and apartheid. Our country rendered assistance to the nations in gaining and defending their independence. And now Russia continues the policy of all our support for the African states," Antonov told the meeting, adding that "through our joint efforts, the continent will become one of the leaders of the emerging multipolar world order. We will counter the neocolonialistic ideology that is being boasted by the others."

The ambassador added that Russia advocates for a "broader representation of the African states" in international organizations, including the United Nations Security Council and the Group of Twenty, aims to "enhance Africa's economic and human potential" and pay special attention to "transfer of advanced technologies" apart from expanding economic and trade ties.

He noted that Russia fully fulfills its commitments to supply food products, fertilizers, and fuel and "intends to double the number of scholarships for the African students" and open branches of higher education institutions and schools in Africa.

"We continue defense cooperation, including supply of Russian armaments and equipment to African partners and training of the military personnel," Antonov said, adding that Russia's expanding cooperation with the continent is not aimed against anyone.

The ambassador said the main goal of the upcoming summit is the assistance in strengthening the sovereignty of African countries, adding that the leaders of all African countries and regional organizations are invited to participate, saying: "We do not make any exceptions."

"(Russian) President Vladimir Putin is open to bilateral contacts and talks with all partners on the sidelines of the upcoming high-level forum," he said.

The first Russia-Africa summit took place in the Russian city of Sochi from October 23-24, 2019, and was accompanied by the Russia-Africa economic forum. This year, according to the previous announcements, both the second summit and the economic forum are planned to be held in St. Petersburg from July 26-29.

