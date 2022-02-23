UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Antonov Says Sanctions Will Hit Global Markets, US Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 08:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Western sanctions will hit world markets and affect the well-being of Americans, but will not force Russia to change its foreign policy, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"There is no doubt that the sanctions imposed against us will strongly hit the global financial and energy markets. The United States will not be left out, where ordinary citizens will feel the full consequences of rising prices," Antonov said.

The United States earlier announced the first sanctions against Russia due to the escalation around Ukraine. The restrictions were imposed on two banks with their numerous subsidiaries, Russia's sovereign debt and representatives of elites. In addition, the Americans were banned from trade, investment and financial transactions with the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), whose independence was recognized by Russia.

Antonov said sanctions against Russia will not solve problems.

"It is hard to imagine that anyone in Washington is hoping Russia will revise its foreign policy under the threat of restrictions. I do not remember a single day when our country lived without any restrictions from the Western world. We have learned to work in such conditions. And not only to survive, but also to develop our state," he said.

Antonov said the United States has done nothing over the past seven years to convince Kiev of the need to comply with the Minsk agreements.

