Russian Ambassador Antonov Sets Off for US After Putin-Biden Agreement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has left Moscow to return to Washington following an agreement between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Flight SU100 departed Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport on Sunday morning.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier this week that Antonov would spend the next workweek in Washington.

Antonov and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan traveled to their home countries for consultations this spring. At their summit in Geneva earlier this week, Putin and Biden reached an agreement on the ambassadors' return.

Sullivan said on Saturday that he would return to Moscow soon.