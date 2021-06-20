UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Antonov Sets Off For US After Putin-Biden Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

Russian Ambassador Antonov Sets Off for US After Putin-Biden Agreement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has left Moscow to return to Washington following an agreement between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Flight SU100 departed Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport on Sunday morning.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier this week that Antonov would spend the next workweek in Washington.

Antonov and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan traveled to their home countries for consultations this spring. At their summit in Geneva earlier this week, Putin and Biden reached an agreement on the ambassadors' return.

Sullivan said on Saturday that he would return to Moscow soon.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Geneva United States Sunday Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.08 million

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 20, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

11 hours ago

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.