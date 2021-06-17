UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Antonov To Return To Washington In Next Few Days - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:39 PM

Russian Ambassador Antonov to Return to Washington in Next Few Days - Kremlin

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov is likely to return to Washington in the coming days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov is likely to return to Washington in the coming days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Antonov and US ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan traveled to their countries for consultations this spring.

At their summit in Geneva, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden reached an agreement on the ambassadors' return.

"I believe he will be there in the coming days," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Geneva United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Australia Stops Recommending AstraZeneca Vaccine f ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Records 14,057 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese Prime Minister Lifts COVID-Linked State o ..

3 minutes ago

Clashes With Taliban in Northern Afghanistan Leave ..

3 minutes ago

Entry of guests, visitors banned during KP budget ..

10 minutes ago

Authorities directed to remove encroachments from ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.