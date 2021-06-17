Russian Ambassador Antonov to Return to Washington in Next Few Days - Kremlin

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov is likely to return to Washington in the coming days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov is likely to return to Washington in the coming days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Antonov and US ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan traveled to their countries for consultations this spring.

At their summit in Geneva, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden reached an agreement on the ambassadors' return.

"I believe he will be there in the coming days," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station.