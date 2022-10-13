WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said he visited Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison term in the United States.

"We were met at the prison very well, the Americans were polite and gave us an opportunity for holding a meeting for more than 1.

5 hours," Antonov told journalists after the visit on Wednesday.

Antonov shared that Bout is energetic, understands the situation, and really wants to return to the homeland.

"He misses his family, his mother and worries about what's going on in Russia as well as how the special military operation is proceeding," Antonov said.