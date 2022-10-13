WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said he visited Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison term in the United States.

"We were met at the prison very well, the Americans were polite and gave us an opportunity for holding a meeting for more than 1.5 hours," Antonov told journalists after the visit on Wednesday.

Antonov shared that Bout is energetic, understands the situation, and really wants to return to the homeland.

"He misses his family, his mother and worries about what's going on in Russia as well as how the special military operation is proceeding," Antonov said.

Antonov also said the embassy will do its utmost for his fast return home, and Bout is looking forward to Moscow's decision on that.

The Ambassador also pointed out that any talks regarding a possible prisoner swap between Russia and the United States are ongoing via specially set channels.

Bout was arrested in Thailand on a US request in 2008 as a result of an operation of US security services and handed over to the United States. He is serving his term in a US prison on charges of conspiracy to murder US citizens and financially support terrorism. Bout has denied all accusations.