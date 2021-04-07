(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov will most likely not return to Washington in the near future, but in general, the solution to this issue depends on the willingness of the US side to show at least some desire to normalize relations with Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"This is not a question of the coming days," Ryabkov said, asked whether any dates for possible return of Antonov to the United States had been determined.

"The timing will be determined depending on what steps follow by Washington on the bilateral track. We expect that they will still be able to show a desire at least for a relative normalization of our relations and will take some noticeable steps in this regard," the deputy prime minister explained.