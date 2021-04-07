UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Antonov's Return To US Unlikely To Happen Soon - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:20 AM

Russian Ambassador Antonov's Return to US Unlikely to Happen Soon - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov will most likely not return to Washington in the near future, but in general, the solution to this issue depends on the willingness of the US side to show at least some desire to normalize relations with Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"This is not a question of the coming days," Ryabkov said, asked whether any dates for possible return of Antonov to the United States had been determined.

"The timing will be determined depending on what steps follow by Washington on the bilateral track. We expect that they will still be able to show a desire at least for a relative normalization of our relations and will take some noticeable steps in this regard," the deputy prime minister explained.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

6 hours ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

6 hours ago

Final defeat against Bayern is irrelevant for PSG ..

6 hours ago

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

7 hours ago

Coronavirus situation under control in Punjab: Chi ..

6 hours ago

Iran-Flagged Vessel Attacked Off Eritrea Coast - A ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.