PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russian Ambassador in Prague Alexander Zmeyevsky on Thursday arrived at the Czech Foreign Ministry where he was invited, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Russian ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky arrived at the Czech Foreign Ministry, he was invited on 14:45 [12:45 GMT]," the source said.