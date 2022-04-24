Russian Ambassador Asks Trudeau to Influence US to Prevent Tragedy With WMD

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Saturday that he had sent personal notes to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly asking the government of Canada to influence Washington to prevent a tragedy that may be caused by the weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

"I have sent personal messages to both Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs so that they influence the United States administration and prevent this tragedy," Stepanov said.

Earlier on Saturday, the chief of Russia's Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops revealed US plans to stage provocations to accuse Moscow of using chemical, biological, or even tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine to discredit its ongoing military operation in the country.

The Russian military's information about suspected US plans to accuse Russian forces of using WMDs in Ukraine are a sign that Washington has moved on to Plan B after the failure of its attempts to sanction Russia into submission, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces also noted that the leadership of Western countries made provocative statements on the possibility of Russia using weapons of mass destruction on a regular basis starting from March.

According to Kirillov, the most probable scenario is a western provocation at chemical and biological facilities in Kharkiv and Kiev, and possibly at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Speaking of possible provocations, Kirillov noted that the US State Department may apply the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' attribution mechanism to fabricate evidence and assign blame, as was the case in Syria.

As for provocations with the use of biological weapons, Kirillov said that the mechanism for investigating the cases would be activated under the UN secretary general's authority.

According to Kirillov, on March 9, Russian military discovered three drones in the Kherson region equipped with 30-liter containers and equipment for spraying agents, which indicates Kiev's readiness to use biological weapons.

Kirillov added that one of the provocation scenarios implied the "covert use" of WMD at Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol, but the order not to storm the plant disrupted these plans.