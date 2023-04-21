UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador-at-Large Mashkov Says Arms Race Becoming Uncontrollable

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 08:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The global arms race, including in the missile sphere, is becoming uncontrollable, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov said on Friday.

"In fact, we are witnessing a missile arms race with hardly predictable consequences. Tens of billions of Dollars are being invested in improving missile technologies. This process is becoming uncontrollable," Mashkov told The International Affairs magazine.

In addition, in the strategic plan, there is a gradual redistribution of the balance of potentials of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), Mashkov noted.

"Strategic offensive weapons are being modernized at a fast pace. China is actively building up its missile capabilities. North Korea has recently 'broken' into the club of ICBM owners," Mashkov said, adding that Israel, India, and Pakistan are also considering building missiles with a range of more than 5,500 kilometers (3417 miles).

At the same time, Mashkov noted that missile build-up by the United States and its allies is aimed at achieving "global superiority over their potential rivals - Russia and China."

