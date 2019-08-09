UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador Believes Inciters Of Conflicts In Abkhazia, S. Ossetia Will Be Punished

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:05 AM

Russian Ambassador Believes Inciters of Conflicts in Abkhazia, S. Ossetia Will Be Punished

Russian Ambassador to Abkhazia Alexey Dvinyanin expressed confidence that the time will come when those guilty of inciting conflicts in Abkhazia and South Ossetia would be held responsible for their atrocities against the peoples of the republics

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Russian Ambassador to Abkhazia Alexey Dvinyanin expressed confidence that the time will come when those guilty of inciting conflicts in Abkhazia and South Ossetia would be held responsible for their atrocities against the peoples of the republics.

On Thursday, the embassy of South Ossetia in Abkhazia hosted an event to commemorate the civilians of Tskhinval, peacekeepers, militias, soldiers and officers of the Russian army who died in the 2008 war.

"The Georgian authorities did not make any conclusions after the defeat in Abkhazia [war of 1992 -1993] and once again embarked on a dangerous adventure, this time sowing atrocities and lawlessness in South Ossetia. I am sure that the time will come when the Georgian incendiaries of the two wars will have to answer for their atrocities against the peoples of the Republic of South Ossetia and the Republic of Abkhazia," Dvinyanin said in his speech at the commemorative event.

According to the ambassador, the treacherous attack on South Ossetia by Georgian troops was yet another example of Tbilisi's implacable revanchism and outright aggression.

Today, Russia ensures the security of both its southern borders and the borders of the new republics in the South Caucasus, Dvinyanin noted.

"Together with Abkhazian and South Ossetian brothers in arms, our armed forces are a reliable barrier, which is ready to give a fitting rebuff to Georgian revanchism and to the expansion of NATO forces in the region at any time," he said.

Georgia has been in conflict with Abkhazia and South Ossetia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. On August 7, 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against its breakaway region of South Ossetia and then partially destroyed its capital of Tskhinval. Russia sent troops to South Ossetia in an attempt to protect local residents, many of whom were Russian nationals. After five days of hostilities, Russia managed to expel Georgian troops from the self-proclaimed republic. Moscow recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in August 2008.

