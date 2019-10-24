UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador Believes Norwegian Jailed In Russia For Spying Will Soon Be Released

Russian Ambassador in Olso Teymuraz Ramishvili expressed belief on Thursday that Norway's efforts to secure release of its national Frode Berg, who was sentenced to 14 years in Russia on espionage charges earlier this year, would yield results soon, adding that any swap of convicted people was beyond the Russian Foreign Ministry's competence

Earlier in October, Norwegian media reported that Russia could release Berg as part of a trilateral swap deal with Norway and Lithuania.

"This is a matter of a court and special services. The Norwegians are doing a lot, appealing to all agencies, to speed up the process of his release. Let's see how the situation will be developing ... Given the Norwegians' active actions and attempts to find a way to solve this issue, I hope that this matter can soon be resolved positively for the Norwegian side," Ramishvili told Sputnik, when asked about a possible swap.

Berg, a retired Norwegian border agent in his sixties, was detained in Moscow in December 2017 while receiving secret information from a Russian citizen who worked for a defense contractor and acted under the Russian Federal Security Service's supervision.

A Moscow court found Berg guilty of spying for Norway and sentenced him to 14 years in prison in mid-April. Berg is convicted of collecting data about Russian nuclear submarines under the instruction of the Norwegian Intelligence Service. Berg has denied the accusations.

The Norwegian has decided not to appeal the verdict and has since filed a request for pardon.

