Russian Ambassador Believes There Are No Real Problems in Relations With Poland

(@FahadShabbir)

There are no real problems in Moscow's relations with Warsaw, as all the complaints against Russia are unsubstantiated, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) There are no real problems in Moscow's relations with Warsaw, as all the complaints against Russia are unsubstantiated, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev said on Tuesday.

"In fact, there are absolutely no real unsolvable problems in our relations with Poland.

All the complaints against us, all the conditions that they are putting forward, are in fact speculative and dragged in," Andreyev said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.