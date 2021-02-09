UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Believes There Are No Real Problems In Relations With Poland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

Russian Ambassador Believes There Are No Real Problems in Relations With Poland

There are no real problems in Moscow's relations with Warsaw, as all the complaints against Russia are unsubstantiated, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) There are no real problems in Moscow's relations with Warsaw, as all the complaints against Russia are unsubstantiated, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev said on Tuesday.

"In fact, there are absolutely no real unsolvable problems in our relations with Poland.

All the complaints against us, all the conditions that they are putting forward, are in fact speculative and dragged in," Andreyev said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Warsaw Poland All

Recent Stories

JP Morgan's Aguzin named Hong Kong stock exchange' ..

11 seconds ago

WHO mission finds no answers in Covid-19 probe

13 seconds ago

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

17 seconds ago

CM Mahmood Khan announces six mega projects for up ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner orders action against illegal constru ..

5 minutes ago

TUI eyes summer recovery after Q1 losses

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.