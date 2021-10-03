Russian Ambassador Blames US for Bulgaria Expulsions of Russian Diplomats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova accused the United States of forcing Bulgaria's hand after the European nation expelled several Russian diplomats in spring.

"I think Bulgaria did not act independently in this story...

Americans apparently want to squeeze Russia out of every sphere of Bulgarian life," she told Sputnik in an interview.

Mitrofanova argued that any attempt to make Russia leave Bulgaria was a "utopia" because the two eastern Orthodox nations have strong historical connections.

Bulgaria expelled several Russian diplomats in March and April after accusing them of spying and blaming Russia for alleged involvement in four explosions at arms depots.