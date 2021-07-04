(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov on Saturday pushed back against Washington's claims that Moscow is undermining the work of US consular offices, describing them as nonsensical.

"Of course, the Americans have now stated that the Russians themselves caused problems in order to issue visas to Russian citizens, who would like to go to the US. But this is nonsense," Antonov told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.

"To summarize what I am saying, there are no breakthroughs, no serious progress [on the issue of consular work]," Antonov added.