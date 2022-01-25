UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Calls Canada Hacking Allegations 'Hysteria,' Western Propaganda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Russian Ambassador Calls Canada Hacking Allegations 'Hysteria,' Western Propaganda

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Allegations of Russia being behind the recent cyber attack on the Canadian Foreign Ministry is hysteria and part of self-produced Western propaganda, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

On Monday, local media outlet Global news said Global Affairs Canada, the country's foreign ministry, was the target of a multiday cyber attack. The outlet, citing unnamed sources, said the Canadian government is concerned the attack was conducted by Russia-linked hackers.

"It is just hysteria, self-produced anti-Russian Western propaganda," Stepanov said. "The embassy in Canada has repeatedly publicly stated that no invasion of Ukraine is planned and attributing some kind of malicious intent to us in the form of cyber attacks is simply absurd."

Russia, he said, is not engaged in any illegal sabotage activities in cyberspace.

"On the contrary, Russia is the leader of international efforts to strengthen cooperation of all states in the fight against threats to international information security," Stepanov said.

"Unfortunately, the situation with the demonization of Russia has gone so far that any event taking place in the world that cannot be immediately identified and attributed to someone is immediately blamed on Russia, because this is a win-win method in the Western media and political circles."

Last week, Canada's Communications Security Establishment (CSE) warned critical infrastructure operators to enhance their defenses against alleged Russian threats, Global News reported.

Tensions between Russia and Western countries escalated recently amid allegations related to Moscow's military buildup near Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied Western countries' accusations, pointing to NATO's military activities close to Russia. Moscow's stance is that it does not threaten anyone and has the right to move troops within its national sovereignty.

Related Topics

Attack NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada Colombo Stock Exchange Media Event All Government

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

10 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

10 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

11 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

10 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

10 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.