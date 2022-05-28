UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Calls For Common Sense In US Rocket Systems Deliveries To Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Russian Ambassador Calls for Common Sense in US Rocket Systems Deliveries to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Russia hopes that the United States will be guided by common sense when deciding on deliveries of long-range missiles to Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.

On Thursday, CNN reported, citing multiple US officials, that Washington may include advanced long-range rocket weapon systems in a new US military assistance package for Ukraine, which could be announced as soon as next week. Ukraine has been asking the United States to provide Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), the report said.

At the same time, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Thursday that the US had not made the final decision on the supply of MLRSs to Ukraine.

"We currently proceed from the statement of Pentagon spokesman (John) Kirby, (who said) that the final decision on this issue has not been made. We hope common sense will prevail and Washington will not take such a provocative step," Antonov replied to a media inquiry, as quoted by the Russian embassy on Telegram.

The ambassador noted that Moscow had repeatedly warned Washington via diplomatic channels that pouring more weaponry to Ukraine significantly increases the risks of escalation.

"Americans are well aware their actions push further away the prospects for peace. The US is being drawn deeper and deeper into the crisis in Ukraine. It has unpredictable consequences for global security," Antonov said.

The top diplomat believes that if such weapons are supplied, they may be deployed in close proximity to the borders, allowing Ukrainian forces to strike Russian cities. Antonov noted that Russia will not tolerate this situation and will take the necessary steps to "eliminate the capabilities" of Ukrainian forces.

The diplomat called on Washington and Kiev to "come to terms with the reality," and move toward a political resolution of the crisis.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them against intensifying attacks from Ukrainian troops. In response, the United States and its allies implemented comprehensive sanctions against Russia. The West has also supplied lethal weapons to Ukraine worth billions of Dollars.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Pentagon Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States February May Media From Top Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

3 hours ago
 Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

11 hours ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

11 hours ago
 Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved ..

Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved Before Madrid Summit - Foreig ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.