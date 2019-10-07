UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Calls For Extension Of Current START Treaty

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:40 AM

Russian Ambassador Calls For Extension of Current START Treaty

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has called for the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), reiterating Russia's concerns about strategic stability.

"It is very simple to extend the agreement, as is. If the United States, like Russia, has its own concerns about other issues of strategic stability, it is time to get together and tackle these issues. We are ready, we are still waiting for a positive response from the American side," Antonov said at the Fort Ross Dialogue forum on Sunday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed in September that Russia believed that the new START treaty must be extended to maintain at least some kind of a mechanism in the field of strategic stability.

"Today there is only one agreement between the US and Russia - the START treaty. And in February 2021 there will be nothing left. And that will be for the first time in 50 years," Antonov pointed out on Sunday.

The New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States, which left the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in August.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear United States February August September Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 36th session of the Arab Ministerial Cou ..

5 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s PM Hariri arrives in UAE

5 hours ago

Qudwa 2019 concludes by demonstrating skills requi ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of Department o ..

5 hours ago

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates World Road Congress in ..

6 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi launches &quot;Smart Parliament Ap ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.