Russian Ambassador Calls for New Communication Channels Between Russian, US Civil Society

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Moscow and Washington need to come up with more people-to-people communication channels and initiatives for cultural exchanges to promote concurrence in the bilateral relations, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said at the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Russian Cultural Center in Washington.

"It's hard to overestimate the significance of the Center's activities, since public diplomacy plays a special role in promoting a positive and unifying agenda in bilateral affairs. In this regard it is necessary to come up with new channels for communication at the civil society level and expanding cultural exchange between Russia and the U.S., relying, in the first place, on friends of our country - many of whom are here with us today," Antonov was quoted as saying in a statement released by the embassy on Friday.

According to the ambassador, "Americans seek to learn our history and culture themselves," without Russia pushing for it, and this pursuit of understanding Russia better cannot be overshadowed "even with the most sophisticated anti-Russian propaganda."

On Thursday, Antonov said that the US accusations against Russia of being behind malicious cyberactivities were groundless and that such statements harmed the bilateral relations.

The Russian Cultural Center in Washington opened in December 1999. It has become an established venue of conferences, concerts, recitals and other cultural events open to both the Russian and foreign people.