UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Calls For Relaunch Of Russia-UK Dialogue On Energy, Economy

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:00 PM

Russian Ambassador Calls for Relaunch of Russia-UK Dialogue on Energy, Economy

The Russian-UK dialogue on the economy and energy should be resumed, although the current political climate is not very good, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Russian-UK dialogue on the economy and energy should be resumed, although the current political climate is not very good, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said Friday.

"We would need to reset our dialogue with the UK government. In the past we used to have a joint energy committee, we used to have the intergovernmental commission which was looking into all these matters," the diplomat said at RussiaTALK Online 2020.

The ambassador suggested that this and other forms of cooperation should be renewed. According to Kelin the UK and Russia should "also think about re-establishing an economic dialogue along ministerial lines."

"The Foreign Ministry, the Russian Ministry of Economy, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, the UK's DTI [Department of Trade and Industry], and that would create the foundation upon which then the UK companies would be able to come and participate in Russian national projects, but this is something which is quite imperative," the diplomat continued.

The political climate is "not a good one," Kelin said.

"It continues to worsen. Unfortunately, one also feels the sanction sentiment strengthening and certain stories are moving around which don't have anything to do with real life. Look at the recent Intelligence Committee, which essentially forbids US companies to deal with Russia and the Russians," the diplomat said.

Kelin said these latest developments could only be seen with a "disconcerted sentiment."

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom 2020 All Government Industry

Recent Stories

India acquiring more lethal arms to kill Kashmiris ..

52 seconds ago

Two drug peddlers arrested, drugs recovered

54 seconds ago

Trump has 'mild symptoms,' is 'on the job': chief ..

57 seconds ago

1.8kg heroin, 23kg hashish recovered, 3 accused ar ..

4 minutes ago

NATO chief to visit Turkey and Greece amid stand-o ..

4 minutes ago

First Lady Melania Trump Says Experiencing Mild Sy ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.