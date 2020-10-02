Russian Ambassador Calls for Relaunch of Russia-UK Dialogue on Energy, Economy

The Russian-UK dialogue on the economy and energy should be resumed, although the current political climate is not very good, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Russian-UK dialogue on the economy and energy should be resumed, although the current political climate is not very good, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said Friday.

"We would need to reset our dialogue with the UK government. In the past we used to have a joint energy committee, we used to have the intergovernmental commission which was looking into all these matters," the diplomat said at RussiaTALK Online 2020.

The ambassador suggested that this and other forms of cooperation should be renewed. According to Kelin the UK and Russia should "also think about re-establishing an economic dialogue along ministerial lines."

"The Foreign Ministry, the Russian Ministry of Economy, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, the UK's DTI [Department of Trade and Industry], and that would create the foundation upon which then the UK companies would be able to come and participate in Russian national projects, but this is something which is quite imperative," the diplomat continued.

The political climate is "not a good one," Kelin said.

"It continues to worsen. Unfortunately, one also feels the sanction sentiment strengthening and certain stories are moving around which don't have anything to do with real life. Look at the recent Intelligence Committee, which essentially forbids US companies to deal with Russia and the Russians," the diplomat said.

Kelin said these latest developments could only be seen with a "disconcerted sentiment."