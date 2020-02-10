UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador Calls For Separating Armed Opposition From Terrorists In Syria's Idlib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:47 PM

Its is necessary to achieve full implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreement on separation of armed opposition from terrorists in Syria's Idlib, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov has said in an interview with Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Its is necessary to achieve full implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreement on separation of armed opposition from terrorists in Syria's Idlib, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We assume that, given the existing situation, it is necessary to strive for full and scrupulous implementation of the known Russian-Turkish agreements on Idlib, reached in September 2018, including the separation of the armed patriotic opposition, which claims it is ready to engage in the political process, from the structures that are officially included on the UN Security Council's terror lists," Efimov said.

The ambassador added that the Syrian government was fulfilling its obligation to fight such terror groups. He also said that Russia supported the Syrian army's steps on preventing provocations in Idlib.

