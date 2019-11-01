TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Russia's Ambassador to Israel, Anatoly Viktorov, on Friday, called the middle Eastern country's decision to extradite Russian national Alexei Burkov to the United States unacceptable, saying there were no legal or political grounds behind it.

Late on Wednesday, Israeli Justice Minister Amir Ohana signed an order to extradite Burkov to the United States, where he is wanted on various charges related to money laundering and computer hacking. The ministry said that the decision was made after long consultations with various sides and with consideration given to various political and legal factors. Viktorov said he could not comment on the justice minister's decision, adding that Russia had not seen the order. The ambassador also expressed regret over the fact that making official announcements via media outlets has become a practice in Israel and other countries.

"We will examine [the decision] in detail. But my first reaction is that it is an absolutely unacceptable decision that has no legal or political grounds," Viktorov told reporters.

His statement followed the Israeli High Court of Justice's decision to issue a temporary injunction against Burkov's extradition. The move followed filling a petition against the extradition by the family of Israeli national Naama Issachar, who is sentenced to a jail term in Russia.

There have been speculations that Issachar could be exchanged for Burkov.

Burkov was detained at a Tel Aviv airport at the US request back in 2015. Moscow has requested that Burkov be extradited to Russia, not the United States.

Issachar, who has dual Israeli-US citizenship, was arrested at a Moscow airport earlier this year while she was on her way to Israel from India. She was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. The penalty has been harshly criticized in Israel as disproportionate since the amount of drugs found was allowed for personal use in Israel, though it is considered illegal in Russia.