Russian Ambassador Calls NATO Activities in Black Sea 'Useless' Attempt to Test Russia

Current NATO activities in the Black Sea represent a futile attempt to test Russia's defense capabilities, Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said

"We are concerned that today's meeting in Washington (between the top US and Ukrainian diplomats) has taken place against the background of a sharp escalation in the Black Sea region. NATO's naval and air forces are testing our army and fleet. This is a waste of time and effort," Antonov told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the US Sixth Fleet announced that its flagship Mount Whitney departed to the Black Sea to conduct drills with NATO allies and partners.

On Monday, Mount Whitney along with US destroyer Porter entered the Georgian port of Batumi.

Ukraine welcomed the presence of the alliance's forces near Crimea which it considers to be its annexed territory. The peninsula rejoined Russia in 2014 as a result of a referendum, which saw the vast majority of the population voting in favor of the reunification.

Moscow, for its part, sees NATO activities in the Black Sea as a provocation to spur tensions and pursue the policy of containment of Russia.