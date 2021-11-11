UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Calls NATO Activities In Black Sea 'Useless' Attempt To Test Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 12:09 PM

Russian Ambassador Calls NATO Activities in Black Sea 'Useless' Attempt to Test Russia

Current NATO activities in the Black Sea represent a futile attempt to test Russia's defense capabilities, Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Current NATO activities in the Black Sea represent a futile attempt to test Russia's defense capabilities, Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said.

"We are concerned that today's meeting in Washington (between the top US and Ukrainian diplomats) has taken place against the background of a sharp escalation in the Black Sea region. NATO's naval and air forces are testing our army and fleet. This is a waste of time and effort," Antonov told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the US Sixth Fleet announced that its flagship Mount Whitney departed to the Black Sea to conduct drills with NATO allies and partners.

On Monday, Mount Whitney along with US destroyer Porter entered the Georgian port of Batumi.

Ukraine welcomed the presence of the alliance's forces near Crimea which it considers to be its annexed territory. The peninsula rejoined Russia in 2014 as a result of a referendum, which saw the vast majority of the population voting in favor of the reunification.

Moscow, for its part, sees NATO activities in the Black Sea as a provocation to spur tensions and pursue the policy of containment of Russia.

Related Topics

NATO Army Russia Washington Batumi Alliance Top

Recent Stories

Vegetable auction was being monitored to control p ..

Vegetable auction was being monitored to control price hike: DC

8 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 2,520 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 2,520 more COVID-19 cases

16 minutes ago
 Two Covid patients die in Romania's latest hospita ..

Two Covid patients die in Romania's latest hospital fire

16 minutes ago
 OGDCL carries out 336 Line-km 2D surveys in three ..

OGDCL carries out 336 Line-km 2D surveys in three months

16 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Conveys Putin's Congratulations ..

Russian Ambassador Conveys Putin's Congratulations to Re-elected Nicaraguan Pres ..

23 minutes ago
 Russia to Consider Ban on Western Flights If Aerof ..

Russia to Consider Ban on Western Flights If Aeroflot Faces Sanctions - Lawmaker

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.