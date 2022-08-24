UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Calls On Japan To Stop Ukraine's Attacks On Zaporizhzhia NPP

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Russian Ambassador Calls on Japan to Stop Ukraine's Attacks on Zaporizhzhia NPP

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Japan, the world's only nation to have experienced a nuclear attack, should make every effort to stop the Ukrainian strikes on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and stave off the nuclear disaster looming above Europe, Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin said on Wednesday.

"We hope that the government of Japan, as the only country in the world that has suffered from nuclear (one might recall - US) weapons, will do everything in their power stop the attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces on the Zaporizhzhia NPP and prevent the disaster currently looming over Europe," Galuzin said on social media.

The remark came in response to the comment made by Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, earlier on Wednesday. When asked to share Japan's official stance on the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Matsuno reiterated the claim that Moscow is to blame for the precarious security situation at the nuclear facility.

"In light of the allegations made by Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno on August 24 about the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, we would like to point out that the Zaporizhzhia NPP is attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces, not by our country. Russia provided a substantial amount of relevant supporting evidence at the UN Security Council meeting on August 23," Galuzin said.

The diplomat also noted that Tokyo should direct the accusations of "violent and barbaric actions" to Kiev, which has used aviation and artillery against the civilian population in Donbas since 2014.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP has been targeted by multiple rocket strikes from Ukraine since going under Russian control in March, prompting fears of a possible nuclear accident.

