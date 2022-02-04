Russian Ambassador Calls Putin-Johnson Phone Talks Constructive

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was held in a constructive atmosphere, Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Putin and Johnson discussed by phone the tensions around Ukraine and Moscow's proposals on security guarantees in Europe.

"As for yesterday's conversation, it was the third conversation of the leaders. I can say little. The conversation took place in a normal, constructive atmosphere, it was lengthy, it was quite detailed. What needed to be discussed was discussed," Kelin told the Russian broadcaster Channel One.

The conversation between Putin and Johnson was held ahead of visits UK Foreign and Defense Ministers, Liz Truss and Ben Wallace, to Moscow, the diplomat went on, stressing that contacts at such levels are unprecedented as they last occurred in 2013.

He noted that the ministers will discuss key points during their visits to Moscow, adding that the UK has maintained n a hardline approach towards Russia, with the idea of "a sanctions front, a tough confrontation."

Truss and Wallace were scheduled to visit Moscow soon, but on January 31 Truss said that she has been infected with COVID-19 and had to postpone her trip. Wallace, however, is expected to arrive in Russia next week.