UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador: Canada Sanctions Illegitimate, But West Has Long Forgotten Int'l Law

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 10:07 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Any restrictions that are not approved by the UN Security Council are illegitimate, but western nations have long forgotten about international law, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Friday after Canada imposed new sanctions on Russia.

In a new batch of Russia-related sanctions announced on Friday, the Canadian government targeted 38 individuals and 16 entities, including the Rossiya Segodnya news agency as well as several journalists.

"Russia has never imposed illegal unilateral sanctions against any country. I also want to draw attention to the fact that any so-called sanctions, restrictive measures, that are not approved by the UN Security Council are illegal in principle," Stepanov said. "Everyone knows this very well, but everyone in the West has long forgotten about international law."

