Russian Ambassador Confirms US May Still Ask Him To Leave Over Visa Tensions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov confirmed on Wednesday the US administration could still request that he leave the country over lingering visa tensions.

In January, Antonov said that the Department of State had informed them he would be forced to leave by April if Russia failed to issue visas to guards of the US ambassador in Moscow.

"Yes," Antonov told reporters in response to the question whether the United States could ask him to leave. "I reaffirm this American position. Indeed, the situation is the same as it was when I first spoke about it ... This means that the Americans are not ruling out the possibility of choosing a path involving lowering the level of diplomatic presence in Moscow and Washington."

