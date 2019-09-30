UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador Congratulates Kurz On Austrian People's Party Victory In Early Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

Russian Ambassador Congratulates Kurz on Austrian People's Party Victory in Early Election

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky congratulated on Sunday the head of the Austrian People's Party Sebastian Kurz on the party's victory in the general election.

On Sunday, Austria held the early parliamentary election. According to preliminary results, the OVP is leading with 38.4 percent of votes. The Social Democratic Party comes second with 21.

5 percent, while the Austrian Freedom Party gains 17.3 percent.

"I can congratulate the head of the Austrian People's Party, Sebastian Kurz, on the decisive victory of the People's Party and wish soon creation of the new viable Federal government. Russia is ready to continue the productive cooperation with the future Austrian cabinet," the ambassador wrote on his Facebook page.

He expressed hope that Moscow and Vienna would be able to implement all the bilateral agreements and plans.

