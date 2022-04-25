UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Congratulates WWII Veterans In US With Elbe Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Russian Ambassador Congratulates WWII Veterans in US With Elbe Day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has congratulated American World War II veterans with Elbe Day and drew attention to the importance of the experience of those who rose above their differences for the sake of solving common problems.

Completing the defeat of Nazi Germany, Soviet and American troops met at the Elbe River in Germany on April 25, 1945, which is considered the highest point in the allied relations of the countries of the anti-Hitler coalition.

"The Elbe meeting is a vivid symbol of the military brotherhood of the USSR and the USA, who fought shoulder to shoulder against the common enemy. The memory of this event is alive to this day. In the context of the deepest crisis in Russian-American relations, we can and must turn to the experience of those who had the wisdom and courage to rise above their differences in order to solve common problems.

Many problems have accumulated in the modern world that can hardly be resolved without cooperation between Moscow and Washington," Antonov told media representatives on Sunday.

He said that Russia will always honor the memory of those who sacrificed their lives in the fight against "the most terrible evil of the 20th century."

"I heartily congratulate all veterans on Elbe Day. I wish them health, well-being and a peaceful sky over their heads," the Russian ambassador said.

Earlier on Sunday, Antonov announced that US authorities had canceled the usual annual ceremony held at the Spirit of the Elbe war memorial at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Russian diplomats, their colleagues from the CIS countries, World War II veterans and American officials had participated in the ceremony in previous years.

