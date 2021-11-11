The Russian ambassador in Managua has personally conveyed President Vladimir Putin's congratulations to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on his re-election for a fourth consecutive term, the embassy told Sputnik

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Russian ambassador in Managua has personally conveyed President Vladimir Putin's congratulations to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on his re-election for a fourth consecutive term, the embassy told Sputnik.

"Congratulations on your convincing victory in the election of the President of the Republic of Nicaragua. The election results fully confirmed your significant political authority, as well as broad support for the policy of the Sandinista National Liberation Front you lead, which is aimed at the socioeconomic development of the country, protection of its sovereignty and international positions," the congratulatory message, signed by the Russian leader, said.

Russian-Nicaraguan relations are based on the long-standing traditions of friendship and mutual respect, the message further read. The Russian president expressed his confidence in joint efforts to strengthen bilateral strategic partnership in the interests of the two countries' peoples as well as regional stability and security.

The Russian delegation, which also included lawmakers, met with Ortega after the announcement of the results of Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections. The ruling Sandinista Popular Liberation Front, with Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, running for re-elections, won 75.87% of the vote. The winners will be inaugurated for the next five-year term on January 10.