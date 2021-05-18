(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Ambassador in Beirut Alexander Rodakov, during a Tuesday meeting with Lebanese leader Michel Aoun, conveyed a message of support for Lebanon from President Vladimir Putin, Aoun's press service said

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russian Ambassador in Beirut Alexander Rodakov, during a Tuesday meeting with Lebanese leader Michel Aoun, conveyed a message of support for Lebanon from President Vladimir Putin, Aoun's press service said.

"I had the honor to meet His Excellency, President Michel Aoun. I conveyed the President a verbal message from President Putin, in which he expressed Russian support for Lebanon, in economic, political, social and health sectors. This was in response to the message conveyed by the Advisor of the Lebanese President for Russian Affairs, former MP Amal Bou Zeid, from President Aoun during his recent visit to Moscow," Rodakov said, as cited in the press service's statement.

In his message, Putin reaffirmed Russia's readiness to cooperate with the middle Eastern country.

"During the meeting, we also emphasized the Russian principled position on the Lebanese situation, which calls for the formation of a government as soon as possible.

Afterward, Russia will be ready to cooperate with the Lebanese Republic in various fields, including economy, health, education and others," the statement read.

Lebanon has been plunged into a months-long financial crisis, aggravated by the collapse of the national Currency, difficulties in the banking system, and a consequent increase in prices.

The critical financial situation unfolds alongside a major political crisis, as the country's political forces are still unable to reach a consensus on the composition of a new government. They need to carry out reforms under specified terms needed to receive international financial assistance in a bid to stabilize Lebanon's economy. Along with that, multiple internal issues are exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the devastating Beirut port blast and US sanctions.