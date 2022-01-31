UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Conveys To Vienna Moscow's Approach To European Security

January 31, 2022

Russian Ambassador Conveys to Vienna Moscow's Approach to European Security

Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said that he had conveyed a message outlining Russia's approaches to the European security architecture to the Austrian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said that he had conveyed a message outlining Russia's approaches to the European security architecture to the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

"During a personal meeting, we handed over to our colleagues at the Austrian Foreign Ministry a message from Sergey Lavrov addressed to Alexander Schallenberg with a detailed statement of our fundamental approaches to the principle of ensuring equal and indivisible security, which is fundamental for the entire European security architecture," Lyubinsky said on Facebook.

He stressed that Russia "expects a prompt response from Austria and a clear answer to the question of how it understands the obligation not to strengthen its own security at the expense of the security of other states on the basis of the principle of indivisibility of security."

"We look forward to continuing a meaningful dialogue in the near future," the Russian ambassador added.

