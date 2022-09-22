UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Criticizes Japanese Media For Alleging Russia Poses Nuclear Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Russian Ambassador Criticizes Japanese Media for Alleging Russia Poses Nuclear Threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin has criticized Japanese media for insinuations that Russia is not ruling out the use of nuclear weapons in light of Ukraine hostilities, saying that it is strange to hear such allegations from the country which "relies on the US nuclear umbrella."

"Numerous insinuations about the alleged possibility of using nuclear weapons by Russia in connection with the special military operation in Ukraine have reemerged in Japanese media. We would like to remind you that Russia's principled stance is the unacceptability of nuclear war," Galuzin said in a statement published on the Russian embassy's Twitter.

The ambassador that it was Russia who initiated the adoption of a joint statement of five nuclear countries on preventing nuclear war and avoiding arms races on January 3, which read that there could be no winners in a nuclear war so it should never be waged.

"It is surprising that the Japanese authorities and journalists appear to forget about who and where first used atomic warheads in an armed conflict and which of the world powers has experience in using all types of weapons of mass destruction. Moreover, the United States is the only country which deploys nuclear armament outside its national territory," Galuzin added.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order calling up 300,000 reservists to support the special military operation in Ukraine. The top official accused the West of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia, and warned that Moscow will use all means in the event its territorial integrity is threatened.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Nuclear Threatened Vladimir Putin Japan United States January Media Event All From Top

Recent Stories

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision o ..

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision of relief to flood victims

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd September 2022

2 hours ago
 ‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

17 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

18 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.