Russian Ambassador Criticizes Japanese Media for Alleging Russia Poses Nuclear Threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin has criticized Japanese media for insinuations that Russia is not ruling out the use of nuclear weapons in light of Ukraine hostilities, saying that it is strange to hear such allegations from the country which "relies on the US nuclear umbrella."

"Numerous insinuations about the alleged possibility of using nuclear weapons by Russia in connection with the special military operation in Ukraine have reemerged in Japanese media. We would like to remind you that Russia's principled stance is the unacceptability of nuclear war," Galuzin said in a statement published on the Russian embassy's Twitter.

The ambassador that it was Russia who initiated the adoption of a joint statement of five nuclear countries on preventing nuclear war and avoiding arms races on January 3, which read that there could be no winners in a nuclear war so it should never be waged.

"It is surprising that the Japanese authorities and journalists appear to forget about who and where first used atomic warheads in an armed conflict and which of the world powers has experience in using all types of weapons of mass destruction. Moreover, the United States is the only country which deploys nuclear armament outside its national territory," Galuzin added.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order calling up 300,000 reservists to support the special military operation in Ukraine. The top official accused the West of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia, and warned that Moscow will use all means in the event its territorial integrity is threatened.