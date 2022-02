(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russian ambassador in Turkey Alexei Yerkhov said on Thursday that he has delivered Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's letter on indivisible security to Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Yerkhov also told TRT Moscow is waiting for Ankara's reaction, adding that Turkey may influence NATO's position on Ukraine.

In addition, the ambassador said that the sides are discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey.