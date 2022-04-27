UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Denies Reports On Alleged Arms Supplies By Beijing To Moscow

Published April 27, 2022 | 01:59 PM

Russian Ambassador Denies Reports on Alleged Arms Supplies by Beijing to Moscow

Western media reports alleging that China has supplied weapons to Russia are not true, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Andrey Denisov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Western media reports alleging that China has supplied weapons to Russia are not true, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Andrey Denisov said on Wednesday.

"I have no idea where this came from.

Apparently, someone just wanted to ... (be noticed), so they came up with a horror story. After all, as far as I remember, even the US military department ... had to back-pedal this obvious misinformation," Denisov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that such reports have no grounds.

