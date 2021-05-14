Russian Ambassador Discusses Cooperation of Law Enforcement Bodies With Uruguayan Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Russian ambassador to Uruguay, Andrey Budaev, has held a meeting with high-ranking Uruguayan officials to explore ways to deepen bilateral cooperation between the law enforcement bodies of both countries, the spokeswoman for Russian diplomatic mission, Vasilisa Fofanova told Sputnik.

"During the conversation, the topic of cooperation between the law enforcement bodies of both countries was discussed, including the training of Uruguayan specialists in cynology in the Russian Interior Ministry's schools," Fofanova said.

The top-level Uruguayan participants of the meeting include the director of the National Police, Chief Commissioner, Diego Fernandez; the national director of the Republican Guard, Commander General Cesar Tourn and the head of the National Police Cynological Service Center, First Lieutenant Pablo Chiribao, the spokeswoman elaborated.

Fofanova recalled that two Uruguayan policemen have been trained at the Dog Training School of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city of Rostov-on-Don over the past several years. The specialists who completed the training course gave a speech in the embassy as part of the meeting and on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of school's establishment.

Russia and Uruguay have a long history of diplomatic relations. The countries cooperate in various fields, ranging from economic to cultural issues.