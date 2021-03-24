UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador Discusses Fight Against COVID-19 With Colombian Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 10:20 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Colombia Nikolay Tavdumadze has discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation against the coronavirus disease pandemic with the Colombian health minister, Fernando Ruiz Gomez, the embassy said.

"On March 23, a meeting took place between Nikolay Tavdumadze, the ambassador of Russia, and Fernando Ruiz Gomez, the health minister of Colombia. They have addressed the issues of mutual interest, including prospects for bilateral cooperation aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19," the embassy tweeted.

Colombia currently receives the AstraZeneca vaccine via the World Health Organization-led COVAX international distribution initiative. The country has also acquired the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech.

Earlier in the month, the mayor of Bogota, Claudia Lopez, said that the municipal government had proposed the United Kingdom, Russia, China, and the United States to set up vaccine manufacturing in the city.

