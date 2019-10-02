UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador Discusses Korean Peninsula Security In Pyongyang After Missile Launch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:55 PM

Russian Ambassador Discusses Korean Peninsula Security in Pyongyang After Missile Launch

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora has exchanged opinions regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula, and the future of cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang with Cho Chol Su, the director-general of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's North American Department, the Russian embassy said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora has exchanged opinions regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula, and the future of cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang with Cho Chol Su, the director-general of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's North American Department, the Russian embassy said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, North Korea fired a missile from its eastern coast shortly after announcing that it would be resuming denuclearization talks with Washington on October 5.

"During the meeting, both sides exchanged their views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and prospects for its future development, as well as opinions on Russian-Korean cooperation aimed at ensuring peace and security in the region in a context of the agreements reached during the Vladivostok summit of the two leaders," the embassy stated in a Facebook post.

Matsegora was accompanied by Anton Khlopkov, the director of the Center for Energy and Security Studies and an expert in nuclear nonproliferation.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 25 where they discussed the denuclearization process.

