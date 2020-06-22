UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador, Egyptian Foreign Minister Discuss Moscow-Cairo Relations - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russian Ambassador, Egyptian Foreign Minister Discuss Moscow-Cairo Relations - Embassy

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgiy Borisenko has held talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to discuss the relations between their respective states, the Russian embassy in Cairo said on Sunday.

"On June 21, Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgiy Borisenko was received by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

They discussed topical issues on the agenda of international and Russia-Egypt relations," the embassy said in a press release.

According to the text, Shoukry endorsed the enhancement of the bilateral cooperation and wished the Russian ambassador successful service.

Borisenko was appointed to represent Russia's interest in Egypt in late April, he arrived in Cairo on May 28.

Related Topics

Russia Egypt Cairo April May June Sunday

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

33 minutes ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

2 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

2 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

3 hours ago

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

4 hours ago

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.