Russian Ambassador, Egyptian Foreign Minister Discuss Moscow-Cairo Relations - Embassy

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgiy Borisenko has held talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to discuss the relations between their respective states, the Russian embassy in Cairo said on Sunday.

"On June 21, Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgiy Borisenko was received by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

They discussed topical issues on the agenda of international and Russia-Egypt relations," the embassy said in a press release.

According to the text, Shoukry endorsed the enhancement of the bilateral cooperation and wished the Russian ambassador successful service.

Borisenko was appointed to represent Russia's interest in Egypt in late April, he arrived in Cairo on May 28.