Russian Ambassador Expects Dialogue with US on Strategic Stability, Visas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters that he expects initial conversations with American colleagues on the strategic stability and visa issues to commence in the coming days.

"In the next few days, we will resume the conversation with our American colleagues on visa issues," Antonov said.

He added that the contacts will also deal with the strategic stability issue, as was agreed by Russian and US leaders at the Geneva summit last week.

"When we talk about strategic stability, we are referring to developing a security equation that will make the two countries feel comfortable," Antonov said.

He said he would like to see Russia and the US launching a series of consultations on various issues, including cybersecurity and diplomatic property seized by the American authorities under two previous administrations.

"The issue of property - we will insist... we will never agree to a situation when we are deprived of the opportunity to use it," he said.